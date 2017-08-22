Microsoft announces ‘Age of Empires IV’ to be launched for PC exclusively

On the twentieth year anniversary of the first Age of Empires game, fans were in for a surprise as a brand new edition of the game was announced by Microsoft Studios. At Gamescom yesterday, Age of Empires IV was announced.

The new project is being helmed by Microsoft Studios in association with Relic Entertainment who has some known titles from this genre to their name like Company of Heroes and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War.

The earlier Age of Empire titles including the 1997 original Age of Empires, 1999’s Age of Empires 2: The Age of Kings and 2005’s Age of Empires 3 were created by Ensemble Studios, which is now redundant.

“We were proud to announce that the Definitive Edition for the original Age of Empires will launch later this year on 19 October, 2017. Built as an homage to PC gamers everywhere, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition will show the classic at its best, exclusively for Windows 10 and available for purchase from the Windows Store,” said Microsoft Studios creative director Adam Isgreen in an Xbox Wire post.

Age of Empires had set a benchmark for RTS games with its inception and fans must be really excited for the upcoming edition.

“We can’t wait to tap into our strengths as a studio to fuse historical context with deep strategic gameplay, and to bring this franchise back to the forefront of gaming and into the hands of its beloved community,” said Relic Entertainment in the announcement.

Relic Entertainment has been a known name in this genre of games and fans think that they are in good hands when it comes to the upcoming edition of Age of Empires.