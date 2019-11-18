Mickey Mouse turns 91

The universally popular mouse, Mickey is celebrating its 91st birthday today. Mickey Mouse came into our lives on 18 November 1928 in the animated film, Steamboat Willie.

It was one of the first synchronized sound cartoons produced and was entered into the National Film Registry in 1998. Walt Disney himself provided Mickey’s voice in the cartoon, as well as Minnie’s. Disney performed Mickey’s voice from 1928 to 1947 and again in 1955 to 1959.

The Band Concert was the first color Mickey Mouse cartoon. It was released on 23 February 1935. In 1947, Mickey Mouse had a new voice for the movie Fun and Fancy Free‘s Mickey and the Beanstalk segment. James MacDonald took over voicing Mickey Mouse for Disney when Walt’s schedule or voice would not allow it.

In June 2013, Disney started producing shorts for its YouTube channel. The first one, No Service, has had more than eight million views. The latest, Carried Away, was posted in July.

Mickey was originally going to be named Mortimer, which Disney’s wife found too pompous, and she convinced Disney to change his name to Mickey.

This cute, naughty mouse has made millions of childhoods joyous and fun. Wishing our favourite Mickey a very happy birthday!