MEAI announces IMEC (Indian Media & Entertainment Conclave) 2019

Media & Entertainment Association of India (MEAI) has announced the second edition of Indian Media & Entertainment Conclave (IMEC) scheduled on 4 and 5 February 2019 at Hyderabad.

The first edition of IMEC was a successful one with 10 MOUs resulting in four deals. MEAI aims to grow the second edition with over 50 international buyers.

MEAI secretary Ankur Bhasin mentioned, “IMEC will continue to focus on B2B matchmaking. We are aiming to have at least 50 international buyers, with our focus continuing on the growing CIS and ASEAN markets with an additional focus on Africa and Latin America. The format will largely remain the same, with 15 minutes pre-fixed slots, two days with networking luncheon and a welcome networking dinner. We are delighted to partner with ESC again and look forward to a fruitful conclave.”

IMEC will continue to locate with ESC’s Indiasoft & Globalsoft – a software exhibition from India.