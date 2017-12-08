MEAI and ESC to hold B2B event in January 2018

It is the golden time for the Indian AVGC and entertainment industry.

MEAI, in association with ESC (Electronics & Computer Software Export Promotion Council) will announce a focussed and closed door B2B event for media and entertainment industry.

With 20 plus international buyers, the event will be held on 24 and 25 January, 2018 in Bengaluru. It will be co-located with Indiasoft 2018.

MEAI secretary Ankur Bhasin commented, “ESC has been in the forefront of the industry and as an ambassador for it, I have been a part of many of their initiatives. It is indeed a privilege and pleasure that MEAI and ESC are joining hands to bring this event to Bangalore. I am sure that this partnership is only the beginning of a wide range of initiatives that are in the pipeline.”

ESC executive director DK Sareen expressed, “We are happy to bring on board MEAI for the eighteenth edition of Indiasoft being held in Bangalore. ESC has pioneered this event which is emerging as a big ticket IT event bringing 400 buyers from 60 plus countries and 200 plus IT companies across the country. MEAI’s association will bring a special flavour and thrust to the event in giving more importance to media and entertainment, one of the fast growing segments in the IT service segments. Indeed, it is a win-win situation for both organisations.”

Such events at the beginning of the new year will only push the industry forward and encourage more in the months to come.