‘Mazinger Z’ manga’s first footage of anime feature to premiere at Annecy 2017

Mazinger Z, Japan’s major manga series, is making its big comeback on the international animation scene in the form of a full-length feature film. Toei Animation is producing a new opus of adventures for the famous robot. Go Nagai will premiere the first look at Annecy festival this year.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the franchise. In his video message, Nagai thanked the fans for their continued support, celebrating 50 years of being a manga artist this year. The manga, written and illustrated by Nagai in the 70s was already adapted into an anime series, but this time it is hitting the big screen as a feature film in Europe and around the globe.

The film will add a new chapter to the adventures of the super robot. As the world faces a new threat, Mazinger aka “Iron Castle” stands up with all his might.

“My beloved Mazinger Z is making a comeback. 45 years after its birth and 50 years since I started my career as a manga artist, this is truly a year to commemorate. I’m very glad that I’m able to bring Mazinger Z back. After all, it is beloved in different places all over the world. It’s my sincere wish to bring this movie to the global audience with gratitude to all the fans who’ve supported Mazinger Z all over the world through the years. Now, onward to the global stage,” exclaimed Nagai.

Go Nagai will also present a making-of session on the project on Wednesday, 14 June from 4 to 5:15 pm in the Grande Salle of the Bonlieu.

Nagai launched the Mazinger Z manga in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1972, and the television anime series premiered at the same time. The anime ran for 92 episodes from 1972 to 1974, and the anime’s 68th episode garnered a 30.4 per cent viewer rating when it aired on 17 March 17 1974.

The story follows high school boy Kōji Kabuto in his super robot Mazinger Z as he battles Dr. Hell, a mad scientist bent on world domination. The franchise has spawned four television series, at least nine movies, and several original video animation projects.

Directed by Junji Shimizu and based on a script by Takahiro Ozawa, the film is temporarily titled Gekijōban Mazinger Z (Mazinger Z The Movie).