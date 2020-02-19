Mattel launches Olympic-inspired items

Mattel revealed their first products collection across brands to celebrate the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The collection includes items from the toyco’s Barbie, Hot Wheels and UNO brands.

This international product line, rolling out this spring, highlights inclusivity and innovation, with toys reflecting the five new sports added to the Olympic program in Tokyo – baseball/softball, sport climbing, karate, skateboarding and surfing – all to inspire a new generation of athletes and fans around the world.

The Hot Wheels brand is creating a mini collection including die-cast cars designed to represent different sports dating back to the first Olympic Games in Athens. The new Barbie products, meanwhile, include five dolls representing the new sports being recognized at this year’s event. UNO is also celebrating the Olympics with a new offering, featuring the games’ mascot Miraitowa on a limited-edition deck.

