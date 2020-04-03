Marvel Unlimited announces free access to its enviable comics titles from 2 April to 4 May

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, is offering FREE access to some of Marvel’s most iconic stories from recent years to its fans during this Coronavirus pandemic.

The subscription also includes the recent Marvel Comics events and critically acclaimed titles featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and more.

People all over the world are currently home quarantined due to the virus outbreak, and thus Marvel is trying to help its fans escape the grim reality temporarily and revisit their favourite stories from the Marvel Universe, at zero cost on Marvel Unlimited between 2 April to 4 May.

To access Marvel Unlimited’s free comics offering, fans need to download or update the Marvel Unlimited app available on both iOS or Android, and click “Free Comics” on the landing screen. No payment information or trial subscriptions will be required for the selection of free comics.

The slate of free comics will feature instant Marvel Comics classics like :

Avengers vs. X-Men, Civil War, Amazon Spider-Man: Red Goblin, Black Panther (Vol. 1) by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Thanos Wins by Donny Cates, X-Men Milestones: Dark Phoenix Saga, Avengers: Kree/Skrull War, Avengers (Vol 1: The Final Host) by Jason Aaron, Fantastic Four Vol 1: Fourever, Black Widow (Vol. 1: SHIELD’s Most Wanted), Captain America: Winter Soldier Ultimate and Captain Marvel (Vol 1: Higher, Further, Faster, More).

One can also avail the free service on the Marvel Comics website as well as comiXology for the above mentioned time period.

All of these popular titles owe their origins to some of Marvel’s greatest comic books released in print over the years. In celebration of that tradition, Marvel has added an information page to each story with details on how to find a local comic book shop and start your very own Marvel collection of back issues and printed trades.

Marvel Unlimited gives members unlimited access to over 27,000 issues of Marvel’s classic and newer titles, delivered digitally through the website and the mobile app. Classic and newer issues are added every week, including the must-read titles like – Amazing Spider-Man, Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and more.