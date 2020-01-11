Marvel to launch ‘Outlawed’ series in April

Marvel will be launching a new Outlawed series in April. After the release of Power Pack: Grow Up one-shot this past August, Power Pack: Outlawed launches from Marvel Comics. The series which reunites the classic team of Katie, Julie, Jack and Alex will be released as part of Marvel’s upcoming Outlawed event, which focuses on the House of Ideas’ teenage heroes.

The Outlawed story will spin off into three new series after it makes its April debut with Champions #1 is written by Eve L. Ewing with art by Simone Di Meo, cover by Toni Infante; New Warriors #1 is written by Daniel Kibblesmith with art by Luciano Vecchio, cover by R.B. Silva; and Power Pack#1 is written by Ryan North with art by Nico Leon and cover by Ryan Stegman.

Both Power Pack and New Warriors are five-part miniseries resurrecting concepts from the 1980s. Talking to Screen Rant, Ewing said, “[Editor] Alanna Smith came to me with this story idea last summer. I was so into it and we were just talking about it as a cool series that I would do. But after I started working on the pitch, it became clear that there was interest from other creative teams in picking up the story, and that was humbling and cool.”

Marvel will be releasing all the three series in April.