Marvel teases insight into the making of Black Panther with a new clip

As we inch ever closer to Black Panther’s standalone actioner release, Marvel is serving to fan the embers that’s raging in the fans’ belly. Just a few days after gifting the anxious Marvel aficionados with a TV Spot of the movie for the occasion of Christmas, Marvel Entertainment, the studios’ Youtube channel, today released another clip for the fans to excitedly binge on.

Featuring the leading man Chadwick Boseman himself alongside producer Kevin Fiege and our very own Stan Lee, the clip portrays each of them talking about the backstory of the character and reminiscing the comics of the same.

Created by Lee and Jack Kirby, the Black Panther first appeared on the silver screen in 2016 in the superhero jam Civil war, and the audience have been clamouring for his solo film ever since. Even though he’d appear for a short spell, the king of Wakanda left a lasting impression on the viewers regardless.

The new video byte named Page to Screen also has Lee explaining the humanoid panther’s African origins whilst Boseman recalls his underpinnings to get under the skin of the character.

Produced by Marvel Studios, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther roars into cinemas on 16 February 2018.