Marvel Studios to launch ‘Infinity Saga’ box set consisting all 23 films

Marvel Studios has announced to be launching ‘Infinity Saga’ box set which will include all the 23 films culminating with Avengers: Endgame.

According to Marvel president Kevin Feige, Marvel may have a home release on the way to do just that. Feige recently teased about this giant box set of the film franchise that would include the first three phases of the universe, but the inclusion of some “really, really bad scenes.” That would be in addition to the high-quality deleted scenes that were actually heartbreaking to cut – like the Avengers (minus Gamora) kneeling for Tony Stark in Endgame.

He said, “If we do a big, giant ‘Infinity Saga’ box set, we might include – I’m assuming if you’re going to spend the money to buy a box set with everything in it, you’re a fan. And it’ll take more than a couple of really, really bad scenes to turn you.”

This step comes as now that the finished products of Marvel’s films have ruled the box-office and distinguished themselves as successes. Kevin Feige is confident enough in the series to bring the fans all the fun tidbits that didn’t make it into the theatrical versions, and they may be coming for fans ready to spend the cash on an “Infinity Saga” box set.

“I like sharing those scenes, and when we have something like that [Tony Stark tribute] that we love, and which was not an easy decision to cut out but was the best decision for the movie, it’s a great avenue to say, ‘We’ll put it out there.’ It’s not like no-one will ever see it. There are things that we think nobody should ever see. And I think we’ve just recently been discussing that now we can start to show some of our less proud moments,” Feige added.

Endgame’s home release will feature plenty of deleted scenes, including one featuring Tony Stark and his father and gag reels of the behind-the-scenes fun. It sounds like Feige wants to go back into the franchise’s past and pull out some unfortunate scenes for fans to discover.

Marvel fans are sure to love watching what could have been, and now there’ll be footage that should not have been! Treat for Marvel-fanatics!