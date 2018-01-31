Marvel Studios drop ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ official trailer

Amid the overwhelming fanfare surrounding the release of the highly anticipated Black Panther, Marvel Studios have managed to throw a curveball by dropping the official teaser of Ant-Man and the Wasp, out of the blue.

A sequel to the 2015 sleeper hit Ant-Man, the story is apparently set in the immediate aftermath of the events in Captain America: Civil War, where the shape-shifting hero was seen battling his Avengers counterparts. Now, the law enforcement agencies have come knocking at the door for the damage he caused and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) finds himself and his loved ones in a soup.

In his second solo outing, the Ant-Man isn’t really “solo” as his love interest Hope Pym (Evangeline Lilly) abets his cause by donning the superhero costume of Wasp and the two set out to face newer challenges lying in wait.

The official teaser sees them going through the wringer as the dark elements in the movie bay for their blood with knife pelts and fusillade of bullets. But the Ant-Man and the Wasp are swift, shrinking to the size of the eusocial insects and zipping off on the back of an ant even!

There is also a glimpse of a little conversation between Hank Pym and Scott Lang, a refreshing reminiscence of their jovial chemistry.

There’s also a new antagonist teased, although little is known about him till now.

Choppy waters lie ahead, and our mighty Avengers might need more than just a size altering suit to save the day.

A twentieth roll-out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by Payton Reed and opens in cinemas on 26 July 2018.