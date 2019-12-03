Marvel releases first trailer of ‘Black Widow’

Marvel releases the much awaited teaser trailer and poster of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow in Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow—the first film in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Johansson is also acting as executive producer on the film.

At Comic-Con in July Johansson described the film: “Where we find Natasha in her life at this point is very specific …. She really is in a dark place where she’s got no one to call and nowhere to go. She’s really grappling with her own self … In that moment, you actually have to face yourself.”

The film takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and stars Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow hits Indian theaters on 30 April 2020 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.