SiriusXM and Marvel announced a multi-year agreement under which Marvel will create a substantial amount of exclusive podcasts for SiriusXM and Pandora. In Marvel’s most sweeping podcast deal ever, the venture will include both scripted and unscripted series, themed live events, and much more, premiering in 2020. SiriusXM and Pandora will also debut many of Marvel’s most popular podcasts before they can be heard anywhere else.

Included in the slate of upcoming programming are four new scripted series, each ten episodes, based around the iconic characters of Wolverine, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Star-Lord, as well as a fifth series in which all four team up; unscripted podcasts that look at Marvel’s rich history through a modern-day lens of pop culture; podcasts dedicated to popular Marvel franchises; and regular talk shows, including an interview show that will feature famous celebrity guests.

“Powerful stories are read, seen, and heard – and we believe audio is the next natural step to bring the Marvel Universe to fans around the world. Storytelling has always been at the heart of Marvel’s success, and SiriusXM and Pandora have the right platform and expertise to bring Marvel’s rich tapestry of stories to listeners in a whole new way. We are excited to introduce an impressive roster of programming with SiriusXM and Pandora, and we can’t wait to share more details in the weeks and months to come,” said Marvel Entertainment president Dan Buckley.

“Whether in movies, TV or other media, Marvel has been a success everywhere it goes, employing a level of quality and pop culture brilliance that organically draws massive audiences, and they are bringing that creative genius to SiriusXM and Pandora.We chose Marvel for our first major foray into creating original podcasts, and are thrilled to have Marvel create new audio programming and curate top-quality podcasts for SiriusXM and Pandora. Under our new creative collaboration with Marvel, we’ll now provide our subscribers and listeners and Marvel fans a breadth and depth of podcasts that will be an immersive adventure into the iconic Marvel universe” said SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein.

SiriusXM and Marvel launched their first joint initiative in August with an all-new exclusive music station and channel “Marvel’s 80th: The Road to Marvel Comics #1000,” which was available on SiriusXM for a limited run, as well as through its streaming platform and On Demand, and also on the Pandora mobile app. Celebrating the 1000th issue of Marvel comics as well as the company’s 80th anniversary, the programming was a sonic time-warp experience that included an 80-song station playing a track from every year of Marvel’s illustrious history, each connected to a page of the Marvel #1000 issue.

Once available, SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can listen to all Marvel podcasts at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Pandora users on both free ad-supported and Premium subscription tiers of service will also be able to hear all Marvel podcasts on the Pandora mobile app for iOS and Android.