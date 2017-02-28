‘Marvel Future Avengers’ anime series to premier this summer

Marvel has its hands full for the year 2017 with the number of shows it is producing for television. Agents of SHIELD which just went on a brief interlude will be joined later this year by Inhumans, which will bring in new characters like Broderick, Medusa, Maximus, Karnak, Gorgon, Crystal and Triton to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Inhumans, who played a major part in the Agents of SHIELD season two finale will have an entire TV series to their name. Iron Fist will debut soon on Netflix and will be followed by The Defenders and The Punisher.

The Guardians of the Galaxy animated series will return next month, joining Ultimate Spider-Man and Avengers Assemble on Disney XD. With all these, we’d think that it will now just sit back and relax, but Marvel does not like that. Adding one more project to its already busy pipeline, Marvel will be bringing its new television animated series titled Marvel Future Avengers to Japan.

The series targeting teenagers will be aired on broadcast satellite channel Dlife (Dee Life) and will premier this summer. It follows Makoto, a young boy who gains superpowers due to an “evil gene manipulation experiment”. Makoto and other youths join the Avengers as novices named “Future Avengers” and will train under Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor and Wasp.

In addition to the television series, a manga series of the same name, by artist Teruaki Mizuno will debut in the April issue of Shogakukan’s Bessatsu Coro Coro Comics Special magazine.

This is not the first time that Marvel is entering into the Japanese anime market. Marvel had previously teamed with Japanese production studio Madhouse to create the Blade, X-Men, Wolverine and Iron Man animated series for television. All four series aired on G4 in the USA and were released by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on DVD in 2012.

Their collaboration also led to the making of two anime movies – Iron Man: Rise of Technovore in 2013 and Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher in 2014.

Marvel and Toei Animation concerted on the Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers television anime series which aired in April 2014 in Japan.

Coming back to Marvel Future Avengers, no trailer or release date has been out yet. However, we can definitely expect additions to the team of young Future Avengers. After all, any addition to the Marvel superheroes is just not going to be enough!