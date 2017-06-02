Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee will put handprints-footprints in cement at Legion M ceremony

On 18 July, the eve of San Diego Comic-Con, the iconic creator and force behind Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, will put his handprints and footprints in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX. Presented by Legion M, ICON: Celebrating Stan Lee is the first ever handprint-footprints ceremony in TCL history to be organised and hosted by the fans.

Kevin Smith from the TV show Comic Book Men said, “Stan Lee gave us the heroes that fuelled our imagination and aspirations. Now, WE, the fans, are coming together to give this permanent monument and tribute to the man that gave us so much.”

Stan Lee, the chief creative force behind the rise of Marvel Comics, brought to life some of the world’s most famous heroes and infamous villains, including Spider-Man, The Hulk, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Thor, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, The Avengers, Loki, and Dr. Doom. His stories featured heroes and villains that were more psychologically complex than had ever been seen previously, inspiring legions of fans.

According to his autobiography, Excelsior!: The Amazing Life of Stan Lee, “Lee put the human in the superhuman.”

Lee’s connection to fans immediately led him to Legion M’s unique model of being the first fan-owned entertainment company, and he has been supportive of Legion M since its launch in 2016. Legion M embodies the fan culture that Lee’s work launched, perpetuating a legacy that has impacted generations. By organising and rallying the fans, celebrities, companies and anyone who has been positively impacted by Lee’s work, Legion M is paying a heartfelt, historic and overdue tribute to one of the greatest storytellers of our time.

“On behalf of Stan Lee and Stan Lee Collectibles, we’re deeply moved and appreciative of the groundswell of fan support Stan has always enjoyed, and we’re grateful that his fans have united together with Legion M to give him this great honour,” says Stan Lee Collectibles CEO Max Anderson.

As a producer, writer, editor, publisher, actor, host, executive, and idol to many, Stan ‘the Man’ Lee has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry having created or co-created 90 per cent of Marvel’s most recognised characters. These creations have spawned books, films, television series, video games, web series, Broadway shows and more offering a steady stream of box office.

In 2017, Lee will celebrate his 95th birthday and 70th wedding anniversary, along with the 78th anniversary of the day he first started as an assistant filling inkwells at Timely Comics – now Marvel Comics – which over a lifetime of work he helped turn into one of the biggest media brands in the world.

Fans are invited to get involved, attend the event (and after party), pay tribute to Lee, take home a piece of history and more.