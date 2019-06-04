Marvel and Disney movies could return to Netflix in future, but only a few

Disney is all set to enter the realms of streaming services with it’s own streaming platform Disney+, that is scheduled to launch later this year, bringing an end to all the Disney-owned content being streamed on Netflix.

Following the launch, all the productions under Disney’s corporate umbrella could be streamed on it’s independent service, but it appears that some of its movies may still return to Netflix in near future.

According to reports from Bloomberg, every Disney movies released from 2016 to 2018 will be available for streaming on Netflix by 2026 under the current deal between the production houses. And later on, these movies can even become Netflix ‘exclusives’.

This means that Disney might lose some big-budget productions such as Captain America: Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, and even Avengers: Infinity War, to Netflix and thereby won’t be able to stream these on their own platform.

Additionally, Disney could also lose Star Wars-releases during that period, namely Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Recent releases such as Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and upcoming release Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are confirmed to remain with Disney+, although this would leave the streaming service with a desperately incomplete library.

However, these reports haven’t been verified yet and Disney are still to confirm anything about this issue.