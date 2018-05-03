Marianne Culbert joins Portfolio Entertainment as the new VP production

Portfolio Entertainment has brought Marianne Culbert on board as its new vice president of production.

An award-winning kids’ producer, Culbert, brings over 30 years of experience in animation studio service and content production to Portfolio and will directly report to Portfolio CEO and co-founder, Lisa Olfman.

Prior to joining Portfolio, Culbert served as the VP of production at major studios like Arc Productions, Mercury Filmworks and Nelvana, where she oversaw the productions of acclaimed series such as Wilbur, Toot and Puddle, Little Bear, Max & Rub, Braceface, Cybercase, Elliot Moose, Beyblade, George & Martha, and Jim Henson’s Dog City.

Culbert will oversee the production of company’s animated properties as well as manage the animation studio. She’ll also be involved at the onset of each project, working closely with Portfolio’s partners on new and upcoming projects.