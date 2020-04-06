Malaysian animation studio, Monsta uses animated characters to educate children about Covid-19

Monsta, the Malaysian animation studio behind animated franchise BoBoiBoy , has released a series of public service announcement (PSA) videos featuring their animated duo Papa Pipi, to educate young children and families about the dangers of Covid-19. Monsta took the initiative after the Malaysian government implemented a nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) on 18 March 2020 which resulted in the closure of schools and offices, in response to the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak.

The first video titled Stay Put! Avoid Covid-19! focuses on the importance of staying at home while the second video titled Special Message: Movement Control Order addresses issues facing viewers during the MCO such as panic buying and making informed purchases. Monsta also released a catchy new song titled Let’s Wash Our Hands to encourage children to regularly wash their hands in a fun and entertaining way.

The campaign started on 19 March 2020 and was phenomenally well received by the public. To date, the videos have garnered more than three million views on digital platforms. The videos were shared on the official social media pages of the Malaysian Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, the Ministry of Education, and even broadcast on TV stations in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei.

The PSA videos were uploaded to the Monsta Youtube Network which boasts more than nine million subscribers from 70 countries around the world. They were released in the Malay language, with English subtitles.

Seeing the potential to help educate and spread awareness to a larger audience, Monsta is translating the PSAs into multiple languages, to be shared with viewers across the globe.

Monsta is a character and intellectual property company which has been producing animated series, films, and consumer products for more than a decade. The company is known for its popular animated franchise BoBoiBoy, Papa Pipi, the travel show Fly With Yaya, and upcoming animated series Mechamato.