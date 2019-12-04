MAAC Vashi treats students and parents with special 24 FPS film screening

MAAC Vashi organised a screening of the movies created by students for the 24FPS International Awards in Oracle Fun Square Theatre, Navi Mumbai on 3 December 2019. For the first time in MAAC history, a centre have organised a screening in theatre which was attended by more than 250 students and parents.

The event was inaugurated by MAAC west zone technical head Ashish Garg, APTECH industry connects alliances and placements Snigdha Gaur, Animax Studios India director Sanjay Khanted and Prasad Vanarse.

Students and parents enjoyed the movie Pari, which has challenging VFX and a great script. Pari tells story of a 14 year old girl facing physical pain and social harassment, during her first period. She overcomes both the difficulties and teaches the society a lesson about it.

Parents were very happy and proud to see their children’s output on the big screen.