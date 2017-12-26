MAAC 24FPS awards 2017: Full list of winners

The fifteenth edition of MAAC 24FPS witnessed awards raining down some amazing pieces of work by the talented MAAC students.

Held on 22 December 2017 at the Sahara Star, Mumbai, the event was graced by several well-known personalities of the industry, whereas MAAC students from all across the country thronged the venue, anxiously awaiting the results.

Best Digital Film Making, Best of Unic, Best 3D Animation Challenge and 3D Short Film were some of the major award categories.

Here’s the winners’ list in full:

Best 3D Animation Short Film: The Game of Life (MAAC Mumbai-Borivali)

Best of 3D Animation Challenge: MAAC New Delhi-South Extension

Best of Unic: Karma (MAAC Mumbai-Vashi)

Best of VFX Challenge: Karma (MAAC Mumbai-Vashi)

External category awards:

Best VFX Feature Film: Raabta (Prime Focus)

Best TVC: Mukund (Mitti ke Ganesh)

Best Game Design: Rendered Ideas (Adventure Story 2)

Best Animation TV Series: Toonz (Gajubhai)

Best Animated Short Film (2D/3D): Somnath Pal (Death of a Father)

Best Short Film Live Action: Shilpa Johar (Nange Pair)