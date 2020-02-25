Lucasfilm to launch ‘Star Wars: The High Republic’ publishing campaign

A new Star Wars feature film is officially in development at Lucasfilm with director J.D. Dillard (Sleight, Sweetheart) and writer Matt Owens (Luke Cage, The Defenders). According to Lucasfilm Publishing director Michael Siglain, this quote from Obi-Wan Kenobi is the inspiration for the new saga: “For over a thousand generations the Jedi knights were the guardians of peace and justice.”

Star Wars: The High Republic, which has previously been referred to as Project Luminous, will be set in an era when the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order are at their zenith, about 200 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

As previously announced, Star Wars: The High Republic has enlisted top-tier, fan-favorite authors Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule to craft this new era of Star Wars publishing.

The first books and comics are set to debut at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in August 2020 with Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, a massive interconnected story that’s told across various formats by various publishers.