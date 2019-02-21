Love knows no boundaries : couples from animated films who shattered the barriers of class

“Love is composed of single soul inhabiting two bodies” – Aristotle.

The Greek philosopher’s take on love might sound cheesy and perhaps have also evoked different opinions; but as they say, “love is blind”, and is possibly the most prized sentiment of all emotions. It’s a beautiful feeling that’s beyond any race, religion, caste, creed, class and even sex.

To celebrate the power of love everyday (and not just restricted to V-Day), here’s our favourite couples from animated movies who shattered the barriers of class and stood strong for their love –

Cinderella and Prince Charming (Cinderella ; 1950) :

Who doesn’t know the tale of this lonely maiden who was constantly tortured by her step-mother and step-sisters? Though Cinderella belonged to a stable middle class family, she was ill-treated and led the life of a house help. She was even devoid of basic freedom to dress up well and go out.

But, fate finally had mercy upon her when she was able to attend the royal ball with the help of her fairy godmother. Prince Charming almost fell instantly in love with Cinderella without knowing her background, and sent people to find her after she hastily left the ball at the brink of midnight. His love for her didn’t lessen even after knowing that she isn’t a princess and they possibly spent a happy life afterwards.

Belle and Beast (Beauty and the Beast ; 1991)

Belle, a charming village girl abandons her normal life in return for adventure in exchange for her father’s freedom who is imprisoned by a cold-hearted beast. As the story goes, the pampered prince is transformed into a hideous beast as a punishment for his selfish ways, and in order to return to his former self, he must earn the love of beautiful Belle who he imprisons in his castle.

The ragged beast learns kindness and manners from her and eventually falls in love with the kind hearted Belle and placing her happiness before his own, releases her to tend to her sick father, realising that the curse remains unbroken. But as the saying goes, love pertains all! Belle returns to the Beast on realising her love for him and their true love breaks the curse bringing him back in the charming prince ‘avatar’.

The film asserts the feeling of love that transcends times, and the importance of purity of heart more than one’s physical looks.

Aladdin and Jasmine (Aladdin ; 1992) :

The spirited princess of Agrabah, Jasmine was determined to marry someone she loves for who he is as opposed to what he owns. Conceived as a spoiled, materialistic princess originally, Jasmine was eventually drafted as a stronger personality.

Deep in the Arabian Desert, Princess Jasmine lived with her father, the Sultan of Agrabah, and her tiger, Rajah. Aladdin, a guy who lived in a nearby village was poor but had big dreams.

Flying over deserts, mountains, and seas on the magic carpet, Jasmine and Aladdin discovered a whole new world and found their soulmates in each other. Keeping the financial status aside, their love kept blooming in the vicinity of Agrabah.

Tarzan and Jane (Tarzan ; 1999) :

Tarzan, an orphan raised by mountain gorillas, is attached to the jungle and the animals there. He happens to rescue a woman explorer, Jane who was lost in the jungle while researching with her father and fellow researcher. Being with Jane, Tarzan finds out the similarities between the two and realises that he’s a human and the two fall in love despite of all odds.

After Jane and her father ask him to shift to the city with them to adapt to the civilization, Tarzan must choose between Jane and the jungle life. But love sees no reasoning and Jane accepts the life ahead and chooses to stay back in the jungle with her partner.

Tiana and Naveen (The Princess and the Frog ; 2009) :

Loosely based on the novel The Frog Princess by E. D. Baker, the film revolves around a hardworking waitress named Tiana who dreams of owning her own restaurant. She is a strong independent woman who doesn’t really believe in fairy tales.

After kissing the prince of Maldonia, Naveen who mistakenly thinks her to be a princess at a ball and has been turned into a frog by an evil voodoo sorcerer, Tiana becomes a frog herself and must find a way to turn back into a human before it is too late.

The title is metaphorical as one doesn’t only becomes a princess by birth but by her temperament, kindness, honesty, hard work and big heart.

Anna and Kristoff (Frozen ; 2013) :

Kristoff is a Sami iceman living with his reindeer companion Sven. His first encounter with princess Anna at Wandering Oaken’s Trading Post and Sauna was not very impressive. But as their destined journey continued to intersect, Kristoff’s perceptions about Anna changes over time and he starts to admire her optimism and fearlessness.

Their acquaintance turned into friendship with Kristoff’s growing concern for Anna’s safety. His brave move to navigate the storm blindly just by hearing Anna’s voice, gave his feeling of love a green signal, and yet another love story bloomed between a princess and a commoner.

Mila and Ruslan ( The Stolen Princess ; 2018)

Based on the fairy tale Ruslan and Lyudmila (1820) by Russian poet Aleksander Pushkin, The Stolen Princess is a Ukrainian fantasy film that tells a simple story in a delightful manner.

The film finds Mila, a princess and a rebel by nature escaping from her castle when her father tries to marry her off forcibly. She then bumps into a wandering troubadour, Ruslan who dreams of becoming a knight some day. Together, they try living an adventurous life and love starts to bloom between the two.

All’s lovely until hell breaks loose when Chornomor, the wicked, evil sorcerer from the fairy tale Ruslan thinks doesn’t exist, kidnaps Mila. Chornomor has a weakness wherein he needs to replenish his magical power in ways that aren’t easy to obtain. He kidnaps maidens to take their power of true love and vital energies by turning them into stones. After Mila is taken by him to his enchanted land, Ruslan embarks on the difficult quest to rescue her, accompanied by his comrades.

His bravery and firmness to rescue Mila and the latter’s strong belief that he’ll come for her, strengthened their love and relationship.

Let love prevail above all!

(This article has been jointly written by Sharmindrila Paul and Yugandhara Shete)