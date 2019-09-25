LIVE Viacom18 and BookMyShow join hands to bring ‘Peppa Pig Musical’ to India

After running into packed houses across the US, UK, and Asia, Peppa Pig Musical, the live theatrical adaptation of the famed animated series on TV, is finally coming to India! LIVE Viacom18 and BookMyShow have joined hands to bring Peppa along with her family and friends to the country, taking kids on a never-seen-before joyous ride. Presented by ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, the all-new live stage show will keep fans talking, singing and dancing, wanting for more. The Peppa Pig Musical will tour eight cities across 78 shows, starting this November.

Making Children’s Day more exciting for the little ones, the most charming little piggy on the block will hit the stage making its debut with the preview show at Bal Gandharv Rang Mandir, Mumbai on 14 November.

Viacom18 head – network sales Mahesh Shetty said,“Ever since its launch, Peppa Pig has become a household name and an important part of our ecosystem. Owing to its growing demand and popularity, we’re thrilled to bring a one-of-its-kind live musical for the audience to feel closer to their favourite characters and witness this wonderful experience. The announcement is an extension to Viacom18’s list of firsts, which includes – Viacom18 consumer products being the official merchandise partner for Peppa Pig in India to broadcasting the iconic pre-school property on Nick Jr. and VOOT Kids; and now further venturing into bringing Peppa Pig, LIVE with the first-ever musical. We are delighted to associate with ICICI Bank debit and credit cards and BookMyShow LIVE for this unique property and are positive that this visual extravaganza filled with music and joy will be loved by everyone.”

With this musical, LIVE Viacom18 and BookMyShow are set to provide a unique out-of-home entertainment experience to Peppa enthusiasts. This fully immersive musical with incredible life-sized characters with beautiful costumes will bring every kid’s favourite Peppa to life like never before and elevate their experience.

“The live entertainment industry in India is witnessingremarkable growth, with newer avenues of out-of-home entertainment opening up and being loved by audiences. BookMyShow is thrilled to collaborate with LIVE Viacom18 for the Peppa Pig Musical, adding another distinctive theatrical offering to our extensive repertoire of live entertainment experiences, all executed at par with global standards. We are certain that kids willlove the musical, as much as they love the series.”, said BookMyShow head – theatricals Kumar Razdan.

Peppa Pig has been one of the most loved international animated television series airing on India’s no.1 kids channel, Nickelodeon. The series has consistently been amongst the top 20 properties on a digital platform, VOOT.

ICICI Bank roduct head – cards Amarjit S. Walia said, “We are delighted to partner with Viacom18 to bring alive one of the most loved characters, Peppa Pig, to India. Looking at the popularity of these characters, we believe that the audience would love the musical. This being India’s first-ever LIVE introduction to their journey, the shows will be an unforgettable experience for the fans who have made Peppa Pig a success in the country.”

Following its preview, LIVE Viacom18 and BookMyShow will roll out the carpet for the Peppa Pig Musical across seven other major cities including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.