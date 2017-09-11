Legendary comics writer and editor Len Wein passes away

The comics fraternity drowned in a sea of sorrow as award-winning comic writer and editor Len Wein passed away yesterday, 10 September 2017 at the age of 69.

Best known for co-creating Swamp Thing of DC Comics and also the Wolverine of Marvel, Wein left for heavenly gates on Sunday afternoon as the news triggered an avalanche of tributes from the comic industry.

Wein, who was also the editor for Watchmen, started his career with Teen Titans #18 in 1968 for DC, while his first outing with Marvel was Daredevil #71, two years later. But one of his more significant work was creating the Swamp Thing which went on to become one of the most popular series, that also turned into miniseries later on.

Writer of Sandman and American Gods Neil Gaiman recalls some fond memories of Wein as he says, “Len Wein. He wrote Swamp Thing, Phantom Stranger, and my favourite Batman stories. He showed a 12-year old me that comics could be literature. Len Wein was the editor who brought the British creators to DC. He was one of the nicest people I’ve met, in 30 years in comics.”

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine for 17 years, shared a photo of himself with him and tweeted, “Blessed to have known Len Wei. I first met him in 2008. I told him – from his heart, minds and hands came the greatest character in comics.”

DC Comics also posted an obituary on their official website, with president of DC Entertainment Diane Nelson, chief creative officer Geoff Johns, and DC Entertainment Publishers Jim Lee and Dan DiDio all remembering Wein and offering their heart-felt condolences.

Wein was conferred into the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards’ Hall of Fame in 2008, and is survived by his wife Christine Valada.