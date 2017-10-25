Legend expands global footprint with new studio in Pune

Leading 3D conversion, VFX, VR and animation studio Legend 3D is expanding its presence beyond North America into the Asia Pacific region with the establishment of Legend India and the opening of state-of-the-art studio in Pune, India on 13 November. Legend CEO Aidan Foley made the announcement.

Legend India will be based in the ten-acre Suzlon One Earth campus, building out some 40,000 square feet in a LEED Platinum and GRIHA 5 star certified building. The One Earth campus is self-sufficient, employing effective energy controls and building management systems for minimum disturbance to the natural ecology of the site.

The new studio will extend the worldwide reach and capabilities of Legend’s services in 3D conversion of theatrical feature films, visual effects for motion pictures and television programs, virtual reality experiences from pre-visualisation to post-production, and animation.

To ensure the privacy of client IP, the studio has established a secure digital pipeline linked to all three facilities to provide protected interconnected workflow.

With an estimated 500 new employees forecast to come on board in Pune by the end of 2017, the company’s global workforce, including its Los Angeles and Toronto facilities, is expected to increase to over 2000 people during the next 12 months.