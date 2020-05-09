‘Laxmmi Bomb’ might get a direct-to-OTT release On Disney+Hotstar

People in the country have bid adieu to outdoor entertainments like movie outings, shopping and more due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

With the temporary closing of movie theaters and multiplexes, many Bollywood movies have been postponed indefinitely now. Few of the biggies that were supposed to hit the big screens in March-April were Sooryavanshi, ’83, and Laxmmi Bomb.

Now, if speculations are to be believed, the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb might get a direct OTT release on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar. Confirmation on this is still awaited.

However, as Koimoi.com reports, a source close to the film has revealed, “Akshay Kumar, Vijay Singh (Fox Star Studios) and Tusshar Kapoor (Producer) along with the officials of Disney+Hotstar have been interacting over video calls for the last three weeks. After much discussion, on 4 May, everyone reached to a common ground to get Laxmmi Bomb released directly on the OTT platform.”

With the continuous extension of lockdown, expected till 29 May currently, the makers have agreed on the film’s OTT release since theatres are not expected to open before September.

The source also added, “The principal shoot of Laxmmi Bomb was wrapped up in November last year, with some patch-work and reshooting left which was done in February 2020. Director Raghava Lawerence is now working on the final edit and post-production of the film from Hyderabad, while Kumar is expected to send his dubbing tapes digitally to the director in a couple of days.”

Further unveiling details of the deal, the source mentioned that the makers have cracked an umbrella deal by renegotiating the satellite and digital rights with Star network and Fox Star Studios. The combined value of the deal from the sale of digital and satellite rights is estimated to be around Rs. 90 to 100 crores, in addition to the income from music rights. A major chunk of the money will go to Akshay Kumar, as besides acting, he is also one of the producers on the film.