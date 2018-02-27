Latest ‘Ready Player One’ TV spot lines up exciting prizes for fans

Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One is arguably one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and we’re only a month away from witnessing an intergalactic visual nirvana as the trailers have promised so far. And the new one, titled Prize Awaits, more than just meets the eye.

The extended TV spot begins with a radical transformation of the city as the hoi polloi look on through their VR headsets. It also captures the lead, Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan), strutting his stuff before venturing into the digitally created OASIS, whilst there’s also a vision of Watts confronting with the creator of the virtual world, Anorak; the first time that we see him on-screen.

But there’s more in store for the fans here besides the clip, as Warner Bros. Pictures are also giving an opportunity to win cool prizes. All one needs to do is register for the leaderboard and stand a chance to win one free movie ticket every month at the Atom theatres till 2045!

Based on the bestseller of the same name by Ernest Cline, Ready Player One also stars T.J Miller, Simon Pegg, Mark Rylance and releases on 29 March 2018.