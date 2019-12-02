Last minute Cyber Monday deals for gamers to look for

Are you are still with the Black Friday shopping hangover? Wakey wakey! Grab a coffee, because it is time for Cyber Monday deals. If you want to plan what to buy and what not last minute? Then you have halted at the right place.

Today, on Cyber Monday you can grab on great offers and can save extra pennies on games, accessories and console bundles to be had. Even if you have missed the sales on Black Friday, don’t worry because plenty of those deals have extended into today. GameStop has a decent offer on Nintendo Switch Lite with a $25 gift card and Walmart has the Xbox One X bundled with Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for $349 (save $150).

So here are some of the best discounts which we have listed down to jazz up your holiday season:

Deals for PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Pro — $299.99 at Best Buy, and GameStop ($100 off)

PS VR Multi-Game Bundle with a PS VR Headset, PS Camera, and downloads for Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Everybody’s Golf VR, and PlayStation VR Worlds — $199.99 at Walmart ($100 off)

PS VR Blood & Truth + Everybody’s Golf Bundle with a PS VR Headset, PS Camera, two PS Move controllers, and downloads for Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf VR — $249.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop

PS Gold Headset — $69.99 at Amazon, Walmart, and GameStop ($30 off)

DualShock 4 wireless controller — $39.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop ($20 off)

PlayStation Plus yearly subscription — $44.99 at Amazon, GameStop, Green Man Gaming, and PSN ($15 off)

Days Gone — $19.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop ($20 off)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition — $14.99 at Best Buy ($25 off)

MediEvil — $19.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop ($10 off)

Concrete Genie — $19.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop ($10 off)

MLB The Show 19 — $19.99 at Best Buy and GameStop ($10 off)

PlayStation Hits — $9.99 at Amazon and Best Buy ($10 off)

Deals for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch console includes 128 GB microSD at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite includes $25 gift card at Amazon and GameStop

Super Mario Odyssey — $39.99 at Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart ($20 off)

Super Mario Party — $39.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart ($20 off)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $39.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart ($20 off)

Splatoon 2 — $39.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart ($20 off)

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze — $39.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart ($20 off)

Mario Tennis Aces — $39.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart ($20 off)

Kirby Star Allies — $39.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart ($20 off)

Octopath Traveler — $39.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart ($20 off)

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus — $39.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart ($20 off)

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons — $69.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target ($10 off)

Deals for XBOX ONE

Xbox One S bundles, including the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition — starting at $149.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and the Microsoft Store ($100 off)

Xbox One X bundles — $349.99 at Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and the Microsoft Store ($100 off)

Xbox Wireless controllers — up to $20 off at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — 3 months for $1 (usually $14.99 per month)

Gears 5 — $29.99 ($30 off)

Forza Horizon 4 — $29.99 ($30 off)

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition — $24.99 ($25 off)

State of Decay 2 — $14.99 ($15 off)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice — $17.99 ($12 off)

Deals for PC

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop — $999.99 at Amazon ($400 off)

Pro Wired Gaming Mouse and Pro Mechanical Keyboard Bundle — $159.98 at Logitech ($40 off)

Razer Ornata Chroma Wired Gaming Keyboard — $54.99 at Best Buy ($45 off)

Razer BlackWidow Wired Gaming Keyboard — $79.99 at Best Buy ($40 off)

Deals for Monitors

Sceptre C275B-144R 27-Inch curved gaming monitor — $149.97 ($112.03 off)

Acer gaming monitors — starting at $94.99

Samsung gaming monitors — starting at $99.99

Deals for VR

Oculus Rift S — $349 at Amazon ($50 off)

Oculus Go 32 GB — $149 at Amazon ($50 off)

Oculus Go 64 GB — $199 at Amazon ($50 off)

Vive Pro Starter Kit — $799 at Vive ($300 off)

Vive Pro Full Kit — $1,099 at Vive ($300 off)

Vive Pro headset only — $599 at Vive ($200 off)

Certified Pre-Owned Vive — $349 at Vive ($50 off)

Vive Cosmos — $599 at Vive ($100 off)

Vive Wireless Adapter — $50 off at Vive

Viveport Infinity — $4.99 a month

Deals for graphic cards

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER for $399.99 ($30 off) best buy from Amazon

EVGA Geforce RTX 2080 Super – was $690, now $670 at Newegg.

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Super Ventus was $529.99 now $509.99 at Newegg.

XFX Radeon RX 580 – was $400, now $160 at Amazon.

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT 8G – was $370, now $350 at Newegg.

Deals for gaming accessories

8BitDo SN30 Pro — $35.99 ($10 off)

Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse — $59.99 ($40 off)

Razer Kraken TE headset — $54.99 ($45 off)

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum mechanical gaming keyboard — $129.99 ($70 off)

SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset — $39.89 ($30 off)

Samsung microSD cards — starting at $5.49

Deals for TV and Streaming

Hisense 89F 4K TV — starting at $549.99 at Best Buy ($50 off)

TCL R625 65-inch 4K TV — $799.99 at Best Buy ($100 off)

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot — $46.99 at Amazon ($52.99 off)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — $19.99 at Amazon ($20 off)

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote — $24.99 at Amazon ($25 off)

Fire TV Cube — $89.99 at Amazon ($30 off)

Roku Streaming Stick+ — $29.99 at Walmart and Target ($20 off)

Hulu (1-year subscription) — $1.99/month

Disney Plus (1-year subscription) — $59.99 ($10 off)

Deals for books and comic books

New Audible members receive $15 of Amazon credit and save 53 per cent at $6.95 a month

Three months of Kindle Unlimited free for new subscribers

Up to 80 per cent off Kindle ebook titles at Amazon

50 per cent off teen/YA bestsellers at Barnes & Noble

Kindle Paperwhite — $84.99 at Amazon ($45 off)

Up to 50 per cent off Boom! Studios digital comics

Up to 50 per cent off Dark Horse digital comics

Up to 70 per cent off Comixology original digital comics

Buy-one-get-one-free select Marvel digital comics.

Leather-bound A Song of Ice and Fire series — $37.74 ($57.26 off)

The Walking Dead Compendium 15th Anniversary Box Set — $90.32 ($110 off)

The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition — $36.45 ($43 off)