Lakshya Digital aims to expand its operations in North-East

Lakshya Digital experienced gaming development companies in the country, is planning to expand its operations in the country by opening a game development studio in North-East according to Hindu Businessline .

At $140 billion, the gaming industry outpaces the film industry.Lakshya founder and CEO Manvendra Shukul, has said that while “You need to have skilled people that can match the quality requirements of global players. Even if we assume that at least 10 to 15 per cent of this work comes to India, it will be a huge opportunity. But we need to work on developing skills. The global gaming industry is forecast to grow to $180 billion by 2022 to 23.”

Though the firm has not taken a call on the location, it is considering West Bengal or the North-Eastern region to set up the new centre.The firm, which has development facilities in Gurgaon, Pune, Seattle and Tokyo, is planning to double its headcount in the next 3 to 4 years, keeping in view the increasing volumes of outsourced game development work to the country.

The country is witnessing a surge in the gaming activity as the millennials, who grew up playing games, are now in a position to develop games and considering game development as viable career option and it is right time to invest in game development.