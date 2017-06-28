Kushi TV and Chutti TV launch animated series with fairy day celebration

Fairies descended to earth from heaven and visited Chennai and Hyderabad! Yes, you heard it right. Kushi TV of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Chutti TV of Tamil Nadu both launched their upcoming animated series along with celebration of international fairy day with lovely kids.

During the event, the channels announced the addition of their internationally acclaimed premier cartoon series like Winx Club, Tree Fu Tom, Balveer, Kate and Mim Mim, Care Bears and Strawberry Shortcake. All these series will be dubbed in Tamil for Chutti TV and in Telugu for Kushi TV.

Chutti TV’s “Chutti Fairyland” was hosted at Ampa Skywalk, Aminjakarai, Chennai on the same day.Kushi TV’s “Fairies Day Out” was hosted at Manjeera Mall, Kukatpally, Hyderabad on 25 June, 2017 on Sunday.

Sun Network cluster head and content acquisition head – Kids, Kavitha Jaubin and Chutti TV programming manager Navneeth Ramachandran supervised the event at Chennai. Kushi TV programming manager Anugraha Michealine Pearly B was present at Hyderabad.

The theme of the event was of bringing down fairies from heaven to grant all wishes of the little audiences and make their dreams come true. They made it possible for kids to meet fairies, whom they have known from books and animated series.Beautifully dressed fairies interacted with children. They played, sung songs, danced and walked the ramp alongside children to leave a mark forever.

Children came in the event dressed up like fairies to celebrate the day. The best dressed fairy won the title. There families also clicked pictures with the fairies and their mascot Singoo and saved it for their life time.

The event had end to end entertainment with music, dance, activities, magic show, face painting, games and interesting gifts. No doubt everyone had a gala time!

AnimationXpress congratulates Kushi TV and Chutti TV for organising such wonderful events and we wish them all the best for their upcoming animated series. Stay in touch with us for more updates about the series.