Kris to provide tips and tricks to kids through Cartoon Network’s campaign Kris Ka Funda

Cartoon Network’s Roll No. 21 is here with a new campaign Kris Ka Funda all through from March to November.

Meeting fans from Monday to Friday on Cartoon Network at 1 pm, Kris will now bring to his young friends interesting tips, tricks and life hacks through this campaign. Culminating into his birthday on 14 November, the campaign promises loads of fun and learning in equal measure.

This March, when the exam fever soars, Kris will kick-start the campaign by giving simple and effective tips on combatting exam woes. Similarly, each month will have the cartoon superhero reach out to his little fans with new tips and new fundas!

Kris and his squad have chalked out a journey to different cities across the country. Accompanying on-air promotions, these visits to various cities will let kids partake in fun activities in the malls, play games and answer trivia to win Cartoon Network gifts.

To kickstart the mall visits, Kris and his friends from Roll No. 21 will be at Amanora Mall Town Centre in Karadi, Pune on 31 March 31 2018.