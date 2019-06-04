KontrolFreek unveils ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ gaming gear

KontrolFreek, performance gaming accessory brand, has announced the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – A.D.S. Performance Thumbsticks.

KontrolFreek Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – A.D.S. Performance Thumbsticks will be available for pre-order on official site for $17.99. All pre-orders made through 4 June 2019 will include a free exclusive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare special forces patch while supplies last.



Key Product Features:

Performance Thumbstick Design

-Made with KontrolFreek’s proprietary composite material for added comfort.

-Laser-etched design inspired by Modern Warfare.

-Unique “smoke” color for inspired gameplay.

Complements Modern Warfare Gameplay

-Ideal for mid-to-long range combat scenarios.

-High-rise stems reduce the amount of force required for thumbstick movements, decreasing hand fatigue.

The Science Behind KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks

-Proprietary material and laser-etched design enhance grip and comfort while gaming.

-Performance Thumbsticks increase standard controller thumbsticks’ range of motion by up to 120 per cent for added control and accuracy.

-The combination of materials and ergonomics help increase player KDR by 26 per cent on average.

“Through our continuing collaboration with Call of Duty, KontrolFreek worked closely with developer Infinity Ward to create an advanced gaming accessory that honors the visceral, intense and gripping experience this release is known for.With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – A.D.S., we combined cutting edge materials, timeless thematic design elements and the latest in ergonomics to create something Call of Duty fans will really love,” said KontrolFreek CEO Ashish Mistry.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – A.D.S. Performance Thumbsticks will be available on 11 June 2019 for Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One.