KKR-backed Emerald Media acquires controlling stake in Cosmos-Maya

Emerald Media, the PAN-Asia company backed by leading global investment firm KKR, today announced that it has acquired a controlling stake in Cosmos-Maya through a combination of primary and secondary stake acquisition. The capital from this investment will help the company with strategic growth initiatives and creating global IPs to further increase its footprint across the world.

Cosmos-Maya founder and MD Ketan Mehta said, “The company will benefit greatly with a partner like Emerald Media which has a strong understanding of the entertainment, broadcast and OTT space. Through the capital infused, the company intends to develop international projects while leveraging the media relationships of Emerald to expand its global footprint.”

KPMG has advised the company on the transaction.

Emerald Media MD Paul Aiello added, “Cosmos-Maya has made great strides in the animation space in the past few years. Their original shows have been huge successes and have paved the way for original Indian content to compete on a global platform. This investment will help Cosmos-Maya achieve its exciting growth potential.”

Cosmos-Maya is currently working on three international co-productions — Captain Cactus, Atchoo! and Help me Ganesha — which are in different stages of production and development.

Cosmos-Maya CEO Anish Mehta stated, “With its successful and sizeable IP bank, strong business associations, a passionate team and the constant quest for quality — combined with the capital, domain knowledge and management bandwidth that Emerald Media brings on board — Cosmos-Maya is now poised for a global 360-degree approach to grow and monetise its brands through content, media, marketing, distribution, licensing and retail to markets, for kids across the world.”

Cosmos-Maya’s chase comedy Tik Tak Tail which was recently launched on Pogo has been well appreciated in international markets as well.