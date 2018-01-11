Kinsane Entertainment raises $2.5 million in angel funding

Kinsane Entertainment has a shot in the arm as the global digital entertainment company raised $2.5 million in investments from angel investors backed by Neeraj Bhargava.

Co-founded by Kurt Inderbitzin, Indrani Pillai and Saahil Bhargava, Kinsane plans to utilise the funds to launch eight new shows and 100 new games featuring 30 characters, over the next one year, aiming to turn these videos and games into global brands that would be promoted further through the means of television, movies, concerts and also merchandising. US, Brazil, Europe, India and China are the primary target markets.

Kinsane Entertainment co-founder and CEO Kurt Inderbitzin said, “Kinsane is your child’s best friend. We create content featuring characters that live, breathe and have personalities as rich and diverse as the very kids who are watching them. Kids can view these amazing characters, laugh and sing with them and even interact with them in games, live action and animated shows, augmented reality and audio books.”

A ‘digital first’ company, Kinsane creates kids content targeting the age group of two to 11 in multiple languages and subsequently distribute the same worldwide through advertising and revenue models based on transaction.

Kinsane chief mentor Neeraj Bhargava says, “We are seeing major disruptions globally in the digital media space. Television viewing is gradually declining and the content consumption is being revolutionised. According to a parent survey conducted by DHX/IPSOS, 72 per cent of kids across US, UK and Canada watch content on streaming services such as YouTube and Netflix. The digitisation of content has made content consumption global and omnipresent. The next leader in content will almost certainly be born digital and Kinsane aspires to be the gamechanger in the kids’ content space.”