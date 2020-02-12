Kidscreen Awards 2020 winners announced

The 2020 Kidscreen Awards were announced yesterday, 11 February at Miami, Florida in a high-profile presentation.

Hosted by renowned actor/comedian Emma Hunter and exclusively sponsored by the Canada Media Fund, the year’s best work in children’s television and digital media was singled out and celebrated by the global kids entertainment industry.

Chosen by highly respected industry judges, awards in the Programming and Creative Talent categories were given to the following entries:



PROGRAMMING—PRESCHOOL CATEGORY

Best New Series



Where’s Waldo

DreamWorks Animation

Best Animated Series

Hey Duggee

Studio AKA, BBC Studios

Best Live-Action Series

Sesame Street

Sesame Workshop



Best Mixed-Media Series

NIVIS—Amigos de Otro Mundo

The Walt Disney Company Latin America

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie



When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

Sesame Workshop

Best Short Film



Nick Jr. Sunscreen Song

Nickelodeon



Best in Class



Sesame Street

Sesame Workshop





PROGRAMMING—KIDS CATEGORY

Best New Series



Kung-Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny

DreamWorks Animation



Best Animated Series



Hilda

Silvergate Media, Netflix, Mercury Filmworks, Hilda Productions

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie



Angela’s Christmas

Netflix, Brown Bag Films

Best Live-Action Series



Just Add Magic

Amazon Studios

Best Mixed-Media Series



PaperPort

Pipeline Studios, Zumbastico

Best Short Film



Lost & Found

Wabi Sabi Studios



Best in Class



Angela’s Christmas

Netflix, Brown Bag Films

PROGRAMMING—TWEENS/TEENS CATEGORY

Best New Series



Unik (Unique)

NRK

Best Animated Series



Bob’s Burgers

Bento Box Entertainment, 20th Century Fox

Best Live-Action Series



A Series of Unfortunate Events

Netflix

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie



#ROXY

Mosiac Entertainment, Spesch

Best in Class



A Series of Unfortunate Events

Netflix

CREATIVE TALENT CATEGORY

Best Animation

Lost & Found

Wabi Sabi Studios



Best Directing



Dino Dana

Sinking Ship Entertainment



and



Sesame Street

Sesame Workshop



Best Writing



Bob’s Burgers

Bento Box Entertainment, 20th Century Fox

Best Acting



Dino Dana

Sinking Ship Entertainment



Best Voice Talent



Hey Duggee

Studio AKA, BBC Studios



Best Design



Hey Duggee

Studio AKA, BBC Studios

Best Music

Hey Duggee

Studio AKA, BBC Studios

There was also a set of Kidscreen Awards categories designed to spotlight the best efforts made by broadcasters to build stronger connections with kids and family audiences around the world. These winners were decided by an online vote amongst Kidscreen readers that took place in December. The winners in the broadcast categories are:

BROADCASTING CATEGORY

Channel of the Year



PBS KIDS



Best Programming Block



TVOKids

Best On-Air Host or Hosting Team



Suki, Meisha, Jesse, Duhin, Spencer and RikiMisu—The Zone, Zone Weekend and Big Fun Movies (YTV)



Best Kids-Only Streaming Service

Hopster

And rounding out the Kidscreen Awards programme is a set of digital categories for preschool (zero to five) and kids (six and up). Here are the winners of these prizes:

DIGITAL—PRESCHOOL CATEGORY

Best Learning App—Branded



Cleo & Cuquin: Explore + Learn

HITN





Best Learning App—Original



Funexpected Math!

Funexpected

Best Game App—Branded



Dino Dana: Dino Quest

Sinking Ship Entertainment

Best Game—Other

Cutie Pugs Games

Little Engine Moving Pictures

Best YouTube Channel

Moonbug Kids

Moonbug

Best Web/App Series—Branded

Canticos

Encantos Media Studios, Nickelodeon

Best Web/App Series—Original

Lili & Lola

Big Bad Boo Studios

Best Website

Pinna.fm

Pinna

DIGITAL—KIDS CATEGORY

Best Learning App—Branded



Marvel Hero Tales

Kuato Studios, Marvel

Best Learning App—Original

Wonderscope

Within Unlimited, Flight School, Nexus, Preloaded, 3dar, Chromosphere



Best Game App—Branded

Do Not Touch

Nickelodeon

Best Game App—Original

Crow: The Legend

Baobab Studios

Best YouTube Channel

DreamWorksTV

NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises

Best Web/App Series—Branded

Dance Squad

Driver Studios

Best Web/App Series—Original

Detention Adventure

LoCo Motion Pictures, Broken Compass Films

Best Website

WarriorCats.com

Coolabi

Best Game—Other

Crow: The Legend

Baobab Studios



