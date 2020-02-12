Kidscreen Awards 2020 winners announced

The 2020 Kidscreen Awards were announced yesterday, 11 February at Miami, Florida in a high-profile presentation.
Hosted by renowned actor/comedian Emma Hunter and exclusively sponsored by the Canada Media Fund, the year’s best work in children’s television and digital media was singled out and celebrated by the global kids entertainment industry.
Chosen by highly respected industry judges, awards in the Programming and Creative Talent categories were given to the following entries:
PROGRAMMING—PRESCHOOL CATEGORY
Best New Series
Where’s Waldo
DreamWorks Animation
Best Animated Series
Hey Duggee
Studio AKA, BBC Studios
Best Live-Action Series
Sesame Street
Sesame Workshop
Best Mixed-Media Series
NIVIS—Amigos de Otro Mundo
The Walt Disney Company Latin America
Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie
When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
Sesame Workshop
Best Short Film
Nick Jr. Sunscreen Song
Nickelodeon
Best in Class
Sesame Street
Sesame Workshop
PROGRAMMING—KIDS CATEGORY
Best New Series
Kung-Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
DreamWorks Animation
Best Animated Series
Hilda
Silvergate Media, Netflix, Mercury Filmworks, Hilda Productions
Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie
Angela’s Christmas
Netflix, Brown Bag Films
Best Live-Action Series
Just Add Magic
Amazon Studios
Best Mixed-Media Series
PaperPort
Pipeline Studios, Zumbastico
Best Short Film
Lost & Found
Wabi Sabi Studios
Best in Class
Angela’s Christmas
Netflix, Brown Bag Films
PROGRAMMING—TWEENS/TEENS CATEGORY
Best New Series
Unik (Unique)
NRK
Best Animated Series
Bob’s Burgers
Bento Box Entertainment, 20th Century Fox
Best Live-Action Series
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Netflix
Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie
#ROXY
Mosiac Entertainment, Spesch
Best in Class
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Netflix
CREATIVE TALENT CATEGORY
Best Animation
Lost & Found
Wabi Sabi Studios
Best Directing
Dino Dana
Sinking Ship Entertainment
and
Sesame Street
Sesame Workshop
Best Writing
Bob’s Burgers
Bento Box Entertainment, 20th Century Fox
Best Acting
Dino Dana
Sinking Ship Entertainment
Best Voice Talent
Hey Duggee
Studio AKA, BBC Studios
Best Design
Hey Duggee
Studio AKA, BBC Studios
Best Music
Hey Duggee
Studio AKA, BBC Studios
There was also a set of Kidscreen Awards categories designed to spotlight the best efforts made by broadcasters to build stronger connections with kids and family audiences around the world. These winners were decided by an online vote amongst Kidscreen readers that took place in December. The winners in the broadcast categories are:
BROADCASTING CATEGORY
Channel of the Year
PBS KIDS
Best Programming Block
TVOKids
Best On-Air Host or Hosting Team
Suki, Meisha, Jesse, Duhin, Spencer and RikiMisu—The Zone, Zone Weekend and Big Fun Movies (YTV)
Best Kids-Only Streaming Service
Hopster
And rounding out the Kidscreen Awards programme is a set of digital categories for preschool (zero to five) and kids (six and up). Here are the winners of these prizes:
DIGITAL—PRESCHOOL CATEGORY
Best Learning App—Branded
Cleo & Cuquin: Explore + Learn
HITN
Best Learning App—Original
Funexpected Math!
Funexpected
Best Game App—Branded
Dino Dana: Dino Quest
Sinking Ship Entertainment
Best Game—Other
Cutie Pugs Games
Little Engine Moving Pictures
Best YouTube Channel
Moonbug Kids
Moonbug
Best Web/App Series—Branded
Canticos
Encantos Media Studios, Nickelodeon
Best Web/App Series—Original
Lili & Lola
Big Bad Boo Studios
Best Website
Pinna.fm
Pinna
DIGITAL—KIDS CATEGORY
Best Learning App—Branded
Marvel Hero Tales
Kuato Studios, Marvel
Best Learning App—Original
Wonderscope
Within Unlimited, Flight School, Nexus, Preloaded, 3dar, Chromosphere
Best Game App—Branded
Do Not Touch
Nickelodeon
Best Game App—Original
Crow: The Legend
Baobab Studios
Best YouTube Channel
DreamWorksTV
NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises
Best Web/App Series—Branded
Dance Squad
Driver Studios
Best Web/App Series—Original
Detention Adventure
LoCo Motion Pictures, Broken Compass Films
Best Website
WarriorCats.com
Coolabi
Best Game—Other
Crow: The Legend
Baobab Studios