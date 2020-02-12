Latest Videos


February 12-2020
Kidscreen Awards 2020 winners announced

2:30 pm 12/02/2020 By AnimationXpress Team

The 2020 Kidscreen Awards were announced yesterday, 11 February at Miami, Florida in a high-profile presentation. 

Hosted by renowned actor/comedian Emma Hunter and exclusively sponsored by the Canada Media Fund, the year’s best work in children’s television and digital media was singled out and celebrated by the global kids entertainment industry. 

Chosen by highly respected industry judges, awards in the Programming and Creative Talent categories were given to the following entries:


PROGRAMMING—PRESCHOOL CATEGORY

Best New Series

Where’s Waldo 
DreamWorks Animation

Best Animated Series

Hey Duggee 
Studio AKA, BBC Studios

Best Live-Action Series

Sesame Street 
Sesame Workshop


Best Mixed-Media Series

NIVIS—Amigos de Otro Mundo 
The Walt Disney Company Latin America

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie

When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special 
Sesame Workshop

Best Short Film

Nick Jr. Sunscreen Song 
Nickelodeon

Best in Class

Sesame Street
Sesame Workshop



PROGRAMMING—KIDS CATEGORY

Best New Series

Kung-Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny 
DreamWorks Animation

Best Animated Series

Hilda 
Silvergate Media, Netflix, Mercury Filmworks, Hilda Productions

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie

Angela’s Christmas 
Netflix, Brown Bag Films

Best Live-Action Series

Just Add Magic 
Amazon Studios

Best Mixed-Media Series

PaperPort 
Pipeline Studios, Zumbastico

Best Short Film

Lost & Found 
Wabi Sabi Studios

Best in Class

Angela’s Christmas
Netflix, Brown Bag Films

‘Lost & Found’

PROGRAMMING—TWEENS/TEENS CATEGORY

Best New Series

Unik (Unique)
NRK

Best Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers 
Bento Box Entertainment, 20th Century Fox

Best Live-Action Series

A Series of Unfortunate Events 
Netflix

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie

#ROXY 
Mosiac Entertainment, Spesch

Best in Class

A Series of Unfortunate Events 
Netflix

CREATIVE TALENT CATEGORY

Best Animation

Lost & Found 
Wabi Sabi Studios

Best Directing

Dino Dana
Sinking Ship Entertainment

and

Sesame Street
Sesame Workshop

Best Writing

Bob’s Burgers 
Bento Box Entertainment, 20th Century Fox

‘Bob’s Burgers’

Best Acting

Dino Dana
Sinking Ship Entertainment

Best Voice Talent

Hey Duggee 
Studio AKA, BBC Studios

Best Design

Hey Duggee 
Studio AKA, BBC Studios

Best Music

Hey Duggee 
Studio AKA, BBC Studios

There was also a set of Kidscreen Awards categories designed to spotlight the best efforts made by broadcasters to build stronger connections with kids and family audiences around the world. These winners were decided by an online vote amongst Kidscreen readers that took place in December. The winners in the broadcast categories are:

BROADCASTING CATEGORY

Channel of the Year

PBS KIDS

Best Programming Block

TVOKids

Best On-Air Host or Hosting Team

Suki, Meisha, Jesse, Duhin, Spencer and RikiMisu—The Zone, Zone Weekend and Big Fun Movies (YTV)

Best Kids-Only Streaming Service
Hopster

And rounding out the Kidscreen Awards programme is a set of digital categories for preschool (zero to five) and kids (six and up). Here are the winners of these prizes:

DIGITAL—PRESCHOOL CATEGORY

Best Learning App—Branded

Cleo & Cuquin: Explore + Learn 
HITN



Best Learning App—Original

Funexpected Math! 
Funexpected

Best Game App—Branded

Dino Dana: Dino Quest 
Sinking Ship Entertainment

Best Game—Other

Cutie Pugs Games 
Little Engine Moving Pictures

Best YouTube Channel

Moonbug Kids
Moonbug

Best Web/App Series—Branded

Canticos
Encantos Media Studios, Nickelodeon

Best Web/App Series—Original

Lili & Lola
Big Bad Boo Studios

Best Website

Pinna.fm
Pinna

DIGITAL—KIDS CATEGORY

Best Learning App—Branded

Marvel Hero Tales 
Kuato Studios, Marvel

Best Learning App—Original

Wonderscope 
Within Unlimited, Flight School, Nexus, Preloaded, 3dar, Chromosphere

Best Game App—Branded
Do Not Touch 
Nickelodeon

Best Game App—Original

Crow: The Legend 
Baobab Studios

Best YouTube Channel

DreamWorksTV
NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises

Best Web/App Series—Branded

Dance Squad 
Driver Studios

Best Web/App Series—Original

Detention Adventure 
LoCo Motion Pictures, Broken Compass Films

Best Website

WarriorCats.com
Coolabi

Best Game—Other

Crow: The Legend 
Baobab Studios


  • Most Popular


  • Latest News

    • Copyright © 2020 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.