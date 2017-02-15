Kidscreen Awards 2017 announces winners

The year’s best work in children’s television and digital media was singled out and celebrated by the global kids’ entertainment industry at Kidscreen Summit 2017, an event hosted by renowned comedian Darrin Rose and sponsored by the Canada Media Fund.

Determined by two panels of industry judges, awards in the Programming and Creative Talent categories were given to the following entries:

Programming- Preschool Category:

Best in Class

Nina’s World (Sprout)

Best New Series

Dot. (The Jim Henson Company/CBC/Industrial Brothers)

Best Animated Series

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior/Brown Bag Films)

and

Sarah & Duck (Karrot Entertainment/CBeebies/BBC Worldwide)

Best Non-Animated or Mixed Series

Sesame Street (Sesame Workshop)

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie

Peg + Cat (The Fred Rogers Company/9 Story Media Group)

Programming- Kids Category:

Best in Class

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (Aardman Animations)

Best New Series

The Deep (DHX Media/A Stark Production)

Best Animated Series

We Bare Bears (Cartoon Network Studios)

Best Non-Animated or Mixed Series

Odd Squad (The Fred Rogers Company/Sinking Ship Entertainment)

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie

Stick Man (Magic Light Pictures)

Programming- Tweens/Teens Category:

Best in Class

Bob’s Burgers (Bento Box Entertainment/20th Century FOX Television)

Best New Series

Raising Expectations (An Aircraft Pictures Production in association with Dolphin Entertainment)

Best Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers (Bento Box Entertainment/20th Century FOX Television)

Best Non-Animated or Mixed Series

Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street (Amazon Studios)

Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie

L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables (Breakthrough Entertainment)

Creative Talent Category:

Best Acting

Sol Soon Six (NRK Super)

Best Writing

We Bare Bears (Cartoon Network Studios)

Best Directing

Stick Man (Magic Light Pictures)

Best Animation

Clangers (Coolabi Productions/CBeebies/Smallfilms)

Best Voice Talent

Bob’s Burgers (Bento Box Entertainment/20th Century FOX Television)

Best Music

Stick Man (Magic Light Pictures)

Best Design

Stick Man (Magic Light Pictures)

The Kidscreen Awards also includes a category designed to spotlight the best efforts made by broadcasters to forge stronger connections with kids and family audiences around the world. These winners were determined by a Kidscreen readership online vote that took place in December.

Broadcasting Category:

Channel of the Year

Netflix

Best Channel Design

Sprout

Best Programming Block

Sprout (for Sunny Side Up)

Best Channel Website

PBS KIDS

Best On-Air Host or Hosting Team

Sunny Side Up (Sprout)

Carly Ciarrocchi, Tim Kubart, Kaitlin Becker and Emily Borromeo

And rounding out the Kidscreen Awards program were a set of Digital Categories for Preschool (zero to five) and Kids (six and above). The winners for these prizes are as follows:

Digital- Preschool Category:

Best Website

Dinosaur Train (The Jim Henson Company/Sparky Entertainment)

Best Web/App Series

Sesame Street Happy Birthday Songs (Sesame Workshop)

Best Learning App (Smartphone)

Curious World (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Best Learning App (Tablet)

Pocoyo Playset: Let’s Move (Early Learning Collaborative/ HITN/Zinkia Entertainment)

Best Game App (Smartphone)

Curious World (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Best Game App (Tablet)

PBS Kids Games (PBS Kids)

Best eBook

Colored Dots (Uyoung Interactive Technology Co)

Best Streaming Video Platform

BBC iPlayer Kids (BBC)

Digital- Kids Category:

Best Website

National Geographic Kids (National Geographic Partners)

Best Web/App Series

Secret Life of Boys (Zodiak Kids Studios for CBBC and ABC Australia)

Best Learning App (Smartphone)

Nickelodeon: Code a Character (Nickelodeon Digital)

Best Learning App (Tablet)

La Francomobile (TV5 Québec Canada/Manito Média/Tobo)

Best Game App (Smartphone)

Cut the Rope: Magic (Zeptolab)

Best Game App (Tablet)

Toca Blocks (Toca Boca)

Best eBook

Little Lunch: A Teacher’s Guide (Australian Children’s Television Foundation)

Best Streaming Video Platform

Toca TV (Toca Boca)

Best Tablet

LeapFrog Epic (LeapFrog)