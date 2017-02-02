Kid Genius Cartoon Channel takes a digital leap and ventures into Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire

Genius Brands International “Genius Brands” (Nasdaq: GNUS) has extended the reach of its Kid Genius Cartoon Channel today by approximately 20 million households as the channel “goes live” on OTT platforms, including Roku, Apple TV (Nasdaq: APPL), and Amazon’s Fire (Nasdaq: AMZN), boosting the channel’s reach to an estimated 50 million U.S.A. households. Additionally, the company is launching new apps for its signature Baby Genius and SpacePOP brands on these platforms, in an attempt to present the audiences with multi-platform engagement opportunities.

In addition to the OTT platforms, Kid Genius Cartoon Channel is available on Comcast’s Xfinity on demand platform. Among the channel’s original programming offerings are Baby Genius, SpacePOP, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club and Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, as well as shows from other program creators around the world, including Eddie Is A Yeti and Nancy Drew Codes & Clues.

“We’ve been anxiously awaiting the ‘go’ for Kid Genius Cartoon Channel on these platforms since we first announced the distribution agreement with Future Today in November,” explained Kid Genius Cartoon Channel, GM, Debra Pierson. “As anyone with kids understands, being able to access and stream engaging entertainment on demand is essential in today’s world. And if you want to reach the widest possible audience, you do that through Roku, Apple, Amazon Fire and more. These are not alternative platforms, they are vital platforms, and Kid Genius Cartoon Channel will be there with hours of stimulating Smart TV for Kids.”



Genius Brands is also introducing new apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV for its Baby Genius and SpacePOP brands.

The Baby Genius app aims to reach the coveted mom and pre-school audience and features the Baby Genius programming as well as top pre-school programs such as Happy Kids! Expanding the appeal of its 500 songs, 125 music videos, and music-based toys featuring classic nursery rhymes, Baby Genius relaunched September 2015 on Amazon.com with fresh new designs, new entertainment, and dozens of new toddler products. In addition, a whole new library of music has been produced by music industry veterans Ron and Stefanie Fair, who have written and produced for numerous multi-award winning artists, including the Black-Eyed Peas, Mary J. Blige, Fergie, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga and others.

Genius Brands’ SpacePOP app expands the distribution of the hit series across OTT platforms.

Genius Brands forged a new path in the children’s media space by utilizing YouTube as its initial distribution path for SpacePOP, which launched exclusively on the YouTube SpacePOP channel in June 2016 and has already amassed approximately 13 million views. In the U.S.A., SpacePOP is also available across multiple digital platforms, including Toon Goggles, PopJam, BatteryPOP, and the Kid Genius Cartoon Channel on Comcast, as well as on OTT platforms, including Amazon, Apple, Roku, Google and more, which brings the combined audience reach to nearly 50 million. Additionally, in December 2016, Genius Brands launched the first SpacePOP merchandise program into the U.S. mass retail market at Toys”R”Us, Kohl’s, Claire’s and more.

SpacePOP is comprised of over 100 serialized adventures featuring original music woven into a narrative that follows five teenage princesses who disguise themselves as musicians and form a band while they secretly plot to vanquish an evil Empress who is seeking to enslave the galaxy. SpacePOP offers a colorful blend of music, fashion, beauty, friendship and intergalactic adventures resulting in an engaging lifestyle and entertainment brand.

The SpacePOP series was developed with best-in-class development and production teams, including Emmy Award-nominated Steve Banks (head writer and story editor of Sponge Bob Square Pants) as content writer; Han Lee (Pink Fizz, Bobby Jack) for original character designs; multiple Grammy Award-winning producer and music veteran Ron Fair (Fergie, Mary J. Blige, Black Eyed Peas, Pussycat Dolls, Christina Aguilera and more) together with his singer songwriter spouse Stefanie Fair (founding member of RCA’s girl group Wild Orchid with Fergie) for the original SpacePOP theme music; and veteran music producer and composer John Loeffler (Kidz Bop, Pokémon) for original songs.