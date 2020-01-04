‘KhelPlay Rummy’ introduces 2020 welcome bonus for first timers

The New Year’s celebration is not over yet as 2020 is filled with exhilarating plans especially for those who are trying their hands on playing Online Rummy. KhelPlay Rummy wholeheartedly welcomes the first timers in the KhelPlay Rummy world to win cash prizes.

All those entering KhelPlay Rummy for the first time are to be treated with ‘2020 Welcome Bonus’ of Rs. 2,020 to mark this New Year’s epic beginning. One can avail this bonus by entering KhelPlay Rummy‘s website or App, registering by using code: KHEL2020 to receive the bonus in their KhelPlay Rummy Account and which will help them to earn cash prizes.

There have been many instances where people become sceptical in playing online card games, but KhelPlay Rummy‘s out of the box offers and tournaments makes sure everyone gets a piece of the pie.

A card game based completely on skillsets of drawing perfect sequences, the craze for Rummy is spreading rapidly and KhelPlay Rummy has indeed become a core of exciting Cash Games and Tourneys running on-the-go which makes it easier for players from all walks of life to enjoy, experience and earn huge numbers.