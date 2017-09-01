Licensed products of ‘Beyblade Burst’ are a hit in the German market!

Beyblade Burst is quite a rage in the German market now! Surprised? The animated series premiered on Nickelodeon in Germany on 22 July, 2017. Usually the licensed products have to wait for some time but within a short period the makers have released their licensed products. Consumer interest is growing rapidly throughout the German marketplace, as licensed Beyblade Burst products have already been introduced at retail and are being swept up off the shelves.

Sunrights, the NewYork city based entertainment rights management company announced that it will be airing the show on Saturdays in the coveted 11:10 a.m. time slot.

Sunrights MD Kaz Soeda said, “Germany is a priority market for any program expanding its reach in Europe. The association with Nickelodeon and the incredible retail support we’ve seen to date ensure Beyblade Burst of a spectacular premiere and opens the door for more licensing and merchandising opportunities for the brand in German speaking markets.”

The new animated series created by d-rights inc. and produced by OLM, introduces viewers to Valt Aoi, who is crazy about Beyblade, the phenomenally popular spinning top that has been fueling competitions from schoolyards to global tournaments for nearly a decade.

Valt’s best friend since childhood, Shu Kurenai, is hailed as a Beyblade prodigy and has already been named as one of the National Beyblade Tournament’s Supreme Four. Inspired by Shu’s accomplishments, Valt sets his sights on reaching this year’s national tournament. But to get to the big leagues, he must first emerge victorious from the district tournament – no easy feat, given the tough opponents standing in his way.

Determined to win, Valt aims to make it to the championship, where he hopes to battle Shu and move on to the national tournament. As he battles, Valt broadens his circle of friends and reaches new heights. Without even realizing it, he has begun to dream of becoming the best Blader in the world.

The Beyblade Burst product line from Hasbro features a dynamic “burst” component, bringing more excitement to the successful battling play pattern. Fans can elevate their physical play to a digital playing field by scanning their Beyblade Burst tops into the Beyblade Burst app (available in the App Store and Google Play) allowing them to customize and battle with their collection digitally with friends through local Wi-Fi.