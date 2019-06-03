“There is no character more terrifying than the Joker. He is one of the most complex psychopathic killers ever created,” writer Kami Garcia said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter. “I wanted to approach the project as if the Joker was a real person — an intelligent and sane psychopath, who kills because he wants to, not because he suffers from delusions. To me, a version of the Joker, who is sane like John Wayne Gacy or Ted Bundy, is more frightening. In the series, Harley is the only character with the skill set and intelligence to hunt the Joker, but the investigation will force her to confront her own inner demons,” he added

Incepted last year, DC Black Label is an imprint intended to allow creators to take fan-favourite characters in new directions without having to worry about conforming to mainstream DC Comics continuity. Other titles in the line in Batman: Damned, Batman: Last Knight on Earth and the upcoming Superman: Year One. Batman: White Knight was retroactively added to the DC Black Label banner and the sequel Batman: Curse of the White Knight will follow.

