JetSynthesys launches ‘Sachin Saga Cricket Champions’ with Sachin Tendulkar



JetSynthesys officially launched Sachin Saga Cricket Champions, a game featuring the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. At an event on 7 December, Sachin Tendulkar unveiled the game along with JetSynthesys non-executive chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan and vice chairman and MD Rajan Navani.

Sachin Saga Cricket Champions is the official mobile gaming app of Sachin Tendulkar. The game aims to bring to life, the legend’s cricketing style and iconic matches to every Indian. Through this game, the player gets a chance to step into the shoes of Sachin Tendulkar and relive his innings from some of the most memorable matches he has played for the country.

Commenting on the launch of his game, Tendulkar said, “With Sachin Saga, the aim is to bring cricket fans together and enable each one of them to experience my journey through this game. Sachin Saga Cricket Champions is a game that also has a lot of trivia and fun in addition to being competitive and challenging.”

He further added, “I wanted to ensure that everyone got a chance to play this game, no matter what phone they had, hence our team has really worked hard to bring this game to every mobile device. I really hope the game helps cricket enthusiasts to become champions in the digital games arena with their talent and my experience.”

Sachin Saga Cricket Champions aims to create a larger than life virtual cricketing experience on a mobile device. Through the technology embedded in the game, the players for the first time can experience real-time shadows and motion captures in a mobile game without hampering the game’s performance.

Talking about the game, Navani said, “It is delightful to see the response we have received through the pre-registration from cricket lovers across the country. Our vision through this game, is to give mobile gaming players the opportunity to re-live the magnificent career of a superstar sportsman like Sachin Tendulkar. We are upbeat about our proposition and are hoping that the cricketing universe enjoys the effort we have put in to bring dream to reality on a virtual platform.”

Gopalakrishnan further adds, “Our global game development team at JetSynthesys has leveraged state of the art technology to create an engaging experience for gamers around the world, in a sport that is a religion in India, brought to life with the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.”

The studio had recently conducted a media event in Mumbai where they showcased the tech aspects of the game. This is the second celebrity gaming title from the studio, the earlier was in association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, titled Being Salman.