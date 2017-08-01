Jellyfish Pictures nominated for news and documentary Emmy award

Jellyfish Pictures have announced that it has been nominated for a news and documentary Emmy Award in the category, Outstanding Art Direction and Graphic Design.

The show produced in collaboration with Tangled Bank Studios for PBS investigates the diseases that spills over from animals to humans. Jellyfish Pictures had previously worked with Tangled Bank Studios on the 2014 series Your Inner Fish, for which Jellyfish won an Emmy in the same category.

Jellyfish’s Creative Director Tom Brass was excited to work with Tangled Bank again, and is hoping to repeat the company’s previous awards success; he explains, “Spillover tells an important story about the horrific outbreaks of Ebola in West Africa and Zika in South America. Our motion graphics team rose to the challenge of creating animations that were hard-hitting, yet sensitive to the appalling human toll of the outbreaks and conveyed the complex science of deadly viruses. Our work was an innovative blend of 2D keyframe animation and 3D motion graphics, which told a complex story in a highly engaging way.”

The nominated team includes:

Creative Director Tom Brass, VFX Producer Amber Ducker, Lead Designer Yianni Papanicolaou, Illustrators Adrien Deggan, James Grant.The Motion Graphics team includes Steven Azancot, Thomas Barry, Kevin Francis, Matthew Lee. Assistant VFX Producer is Tom Seed

The Emmys will be awarded to the winning nominees at the Lincoln Center in New York on 5 October 2017.Jellyfish Pictures creates award-winning visual effects and animation for the advertising, film

and television industries.