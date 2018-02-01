Jellyfish Pictures and Jollywise to create animated series ‘Stan & Gran’

Jellyfish Pictures announced that it has partnered with digital production company Jollywise to create a CGI animated bridging series, Stan & Gran.

The show follows the unlikely adventures of Stan, his muscle-bound gran, and his trusty AI-powered binoculars LARA as they uncover whiffy going-ons in their coastal town.

Jellyfish Pictures CEO Phil Dobree said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Jollywise on this fantastic new adventure series for pre-schoolers. The talent and creative vision behind the show is second to none, and we can’t wait for our award-winning creative and animation team to bring this original series to life!”

Stan & Gran has been co-developed from an original concept by Jollywise founder, Jon Mason and designed by fine artist, Daz Butcher. The script is written by Myles McCleod and Evgenia Goluba.

Taking the original designs into 3D, Jellyfish Pictures will be the production and main distribution partner. Jollywise, as the main creator, will continue to work on show creatively and implement the full digital strategy.

Mason said, “I spent a lot of time with my gran as a kid, she was fearless and amazing, and now my kids spend a lot of time with theirs. Stan & Gran is a love letter to that special relationship.”

In addition to the linear TV show, the show has a full 360 brand expansion plan devised by Jollywise.

The two partners will present the show with full bible, 3D modelling and script at Kidscreen Summit, taking place from 12 to 15 February at the Intercontinental Miami.