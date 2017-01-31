Jazwares partners with USP Studios to develop YouTube kids content

Florida based toy company, Jazwares has announced its partnership with the Indian animation studio, USP Studios which is one of the world’s foremost creators of online animated content for kids. Through this strategic partnership, Jazwares has obtained the licensing rights for USP Studios original properties that air exclusively on YouTube like Baby Bao Panda and Bob the Train. In addition, JazWings, the innovative idea incubation arm of Jazwares, and USP Studios will develop animated content based on exciting new brands in the JazWings incubation program to air on YouTube.

With billions of views and growing, animated shows by USP Studios are known by kids and parents worldwide. Jazwares and USP Studios, recognising the way in which kids consume content, believe that products based on YouTube brands will play an increasingly large role in the toy industry in the future. “Jazwares is one of the leaders in licensed products industry. We are looking to the future with this partnership between Jazwares and USP Studios to set a trend in the kids content and toy space. With YouTube emerging as a number one destination for kids globally, this should help us break new ground in the way brands will be launched,” stated USP Studios, founder and director, Uday Phoolka.

Beyond a traditional licensing program with Jazwares, JazWings and USP Studios are also innovating the way new brands are built from the ground up. “USP has built some of the most successful kids channels on YouTube with millions of followers. They have accomplished this through beautiful animation and captivating storytelling. With new brand ideas coming from the Jazwings’ community, the ability for USP to create great original content is endless,” commented Jazwares, CEO and president, Judd Zebersky.

Through JazWings, Jazwares and USP Studios are looking to tap into the global creative community to build the next great properties. “JazWings has always been an incredible opportunity for creators and inventors from around the world to make their ideas real by partnering with a global toy company,” says JazWings, VP, Karen Kilpatrick. “Our new partnership with USP Studios expands the ways in which we are able to work with creators to bring ideas to life. It is an exciting and unprecedented approach that gives creators access and resources like never before.”

Multiple projects are already in the works with new releases launching as early as this spring.