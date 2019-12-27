Japanese teaser of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ shows baby Sonic

Sonic the Hedgehog movie is coming out soon and fans are sure excited to watch it. In an exclusive Japanese trailer by Paramount, a new version of the classic character comes to life on the grassy paths of Emerald Hill Zone. The promo gives viewers a first look at the cute and adorable Baby Sonic, who is speeding all over twitter.

But, some fans wished to see Sonic in animated avatar since the popular character is known to make appearance in various animated shows. Sega’s director of animation Yukio Kusumoto said that the world is ready for another Sonic the Hedgehog animated series. While talking to ComicBook, Kusumoto said, “I think the world is definitely ready for another TV show, and I would love to work on it. There are several discussions and this is coming from me personally […] I would love Sonic to continue, so I’ll keep trying to put more stuff out there.”

The live-action feature will show the character’s origin story and Baby Sonic is definitely going to melt hearts with the CG wonder done by the creative team.

We are unsure about what the future of the anticipated animated Sonic looks like. Till then, we can make way for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film which will hit the big screen on 14 February 2020. The film stars Ben Schwartz as Sonic and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, with James Marsden, Neal McDonald, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally and Natasha Rothwell.