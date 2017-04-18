James Gunn will return as director and writer of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

With only two weeks remaining for the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the fans of the franchise have already been treated by the director James Gunn.

Gunn, who has directed Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel, has announced on his personal Facebook page that there will be a part three and that he will direct that one too! Oh yeah!

Instead of making the announcement to the press, Gunn thought of sharing the news directly with the fans of the “Guardiansverse”.

“So, yes, I’m returning to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” he has written on his Facebook page. He has confirmed that he will be writing and directing the volume three of the story of the bunch of a-holes, promising to create a story that goes beyond what the audience expects. “In the end, my love for Rocket, Groot, Gamora, Star-Lord, Yondu, Mantis, Drax, and Nebula – and some of the other forthcoming heroes – goes deeper than you guys can possibly imagine, and I feel they have more adventures to go on and things to learn about themselves and the wonderful and sometimes terrifying universe we all inhabit. And, like in both Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, we will work on creating the story that goes beyond what you expect.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will take place after the Infinity War, according to Gunn. He will work along with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in designing the story and make it as special and authentic like their previous creations.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a highly awaited Marvel movie of this year, and is set to release on 5 May.