Is Nickelodeon working on a Nintendo animated feature?

In the recent years movies revolving around video game stories / franchises have increased significantly. Although the rich and diverse universes of a video game sound ideal for a feature, it is not always the case, as to make features a lot of moments have to be amended to fit the bill. This in turn makes the movies take a different route at times, leaving the fans disappointed.

However, this has not stopped creators from exploring more and more content inspired from video games. According to speculations, the recent addition to it can be an IP from Nintendo. Listeners of Nickelodeon’s latest Animation Podcast found out a link between Nintendo and Nickelodeon. Fred Seibert of Frederator Studios (The Fairly Odd Parents and Adventure Time) talks about the studio moving forward on a project involving “one of the most world-famous video games.”



At around 31.52, he goes on to say, “We have a project now that we’re doing that needs to go unnamed, based on one of the most world-famous video games of the last 30 years, that we’ve had in our shop for twelve years without being able to get it started. But there were great characters and a great story, and eventually we got it going.”

So, “one of the most world-famous video games of the last 30 years that we’ve had in our shop for twelve years” led listeners to speculate that it has to be a Nintendo game. The theory gains further momentum from the facts that Nintendo is finally venturing into streams other than their own platform. Some examples would be the launch of Super Mario Run on iOS and the announcement of a Nintendo themed park at Universal Studios, Japan.

However, all of this is just a speculation and he could have been talking about any game. We will have to wait for some official announcement to get this speculation confirmed or barred.

Nintendo also recently launched their new console titled ‘Switch‘.