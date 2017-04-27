Infused with D-Day imagery, ‘Call of Duty: WWII’s first trailer gives you glimpses of iconic WWII battles

Call of Duty has been and will be one of the most iconic titles from the FPS genre, there’s no doubt about that. After around 14 titles to its gamut and a few ports and exploring war from the World War era to space battles in the recently released Infinite Warfare, the game set standards for the FPS genre.

The last instalment of the game took us into the heart of a space battle, and later the company had dropped hint that the upcoming stint would be taking us back to its roots and as the trailer has dropped, it fits quite well.

“Call of Duty: WWII brings to life some of the most iconic moments of World War II, including the D-Day Invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge,” read a release from Activision.

Titled Call of Duty: WWII, the game is projected through the eyes of Ronald “Red” Daniels, a rookie Private in the United States Army, 1st Infantry Division. The game has been developed by Sledgehammer Games, which was formed by former associates of Visceral Games, known for its sci-fi series Dead Space.

The upcoming game has pretty sleek graphics but not much might be different from its initial edition titled Call of Duty which came out in 2003. There might be new features or little tweaks to the gameplay.

The game is slated for a 3 November, 2017 release over PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. No announcements were made to clarify if the title would be coming to Nintendo Switch.

The game is already available for pre-order in the following editions:

Base Edition and Digital Base Edition

Digital Deluxe Edition – Season Pass and more

Pro Edition – Season Pass, collectible SteelbookTM and more