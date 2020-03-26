The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in unexpected situations in the country, with PM Narendra Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown on Tuesday to curb the spread of Coronavirus.
The lockdown has seen a spike in online video consumption especially on mobile networks. Not only social media companies like Instagram and Facebook, but even OTT platforms are witnessing high traffic that’s creating a strain on internet supplies all across. Hence, the digital Industry giants like Disney India, Netflix India, Facebook, Google, Amazon Prime Video and others conducted a virtual meeting to look for an unprecedented solution for an unprecedented situation.
The industry/OTT heads have decided to lower the default resolution of content from HD (High Definition) and ultra-HD to SD (Standard Definition), at bit rates not higher than 480p on cellular networks. These voluntary measures will be in immediate effect till 14 April 2020.
The official release read, “The digital industry has decided to act immediately in the larger national and consumer interest and to ensure the robustness of the cellular network. It was unanimously agreed that as an exceptional measure, all companies will immediately adopt measures.”
Lately, COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India) requested OTT platforms to reduce reolution and not overload internet services. It has also asked mobile users to consume data more responsibly and time their internet consumption during off-peak hours.
India is trying hard to contain the spread of coronavirus which is increasing by almost 14 per cent as news reports suggest. As per Government website information, India has 593 active COVID-19 cases till now.