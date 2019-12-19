Indian digital gaming platform WinZO unveils console for global game developers

To ease out the publishing hassel Winzo has launched a console especially for game developers to connect and publish their games on WinZO App, a vernacular arcade gaming platform.It provides developers globally a real-time access to a micro-payments backed WinZO Platform that comes with a promise of an immediate 100X uptake in the revenue generated from games in India.

WinZO Games co-founder, Paavan Nanda said: “The mobile gaming ecosystem in India is transforming rapidly but monetization remains the biggest roadblock. We are offering a unique and stable approach through the game developers’ console, a breakthrough to redefine the gaming ecosystem in India.”

WinZO is a digital gaming platform that offers over 30 games like Bubble Shooter, Space Warrior, Carrom, and more to ardent players. All of these games are available in 10 vernacular languages including Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, and so on.

With the console, WinZO aims to support the game developer community by providing an alternative monetization method for their existing games directly and help them earn 100x from the moment the game gets approved on the platform.

Nanda further added:“It was interesting to learn that India leads the world in mobile game downloads followed by the United States and Brazil, according to App Annie. However, there is dismal growth in consumer spend on games. This indicates the need for a stable monetization model in India for game developers to support and promote quality gaming content.”

This comes only a few months after WinZO announced its fund of $1.5MM that was set up to support the gaming community globally.

The game developers will be able to unlock a host of features provided by WinZO Games for higher retention, increased outreach, premium user acquisition and branding.